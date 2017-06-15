Calgary police take man into custody following northwest standoff

Calgary police took one man into custody on Wednesday following a lengthy standoff in the community of West Hillhurst.
It began in the afternoon at a home in the area of 22 Street and 7 Avenue N.W. after a woman called officers to say a man had pointed a gun at her.
Investigators surrounded the home, eventually taking a suspect into custody at around 6 p.m.
It’s unknown if charges will be laid.
