Crime
June 15, 2017 8:36 am

Calgary police take man into custody following northwest standoff

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police were involved in a standoff in the area of 22 Street and 7 Avenue N.W. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police took one man into custody on Wednesday following a lengthy standoff in the community of West Hillhurst.

It began in the afternoon at a home in the area of 22 Street and 7 Avenue N.W. after a woman called officers to say a man had pointed a gun at her.

Investigators surrounded the home, eventually taking a suspect into custody at around 6 p.m.

It’s unknown if charges will be laid.

