Shooting in Lachine leaves 2 people hospitalized with minor injuries

A shooting outside of a Lachine bar resulted in a 34-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman being hospitalized with minor injuries.

The incident took place around midnight Wednesday outside of a bar on Notre-Dame Street between 7th and 8th avenues.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

“We spoke to the male victim and he told us that he does not know the suspect,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

The 22-year-old female was a bystander in the attack who was hit by a stray bullet.

Montreal police were to meet with witnesses Thursday.