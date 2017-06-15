The Morning Show – Thursday, June 15th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

How Taking a Vacation Can Save Your Life

Marilisa Racco, national online journalist, Smart Living at Global, joins The Morning Show to talk about the benefits of vacationing.



Republican Fundraiser Kelly Knight Craft to be new U.S Ambassador to Canada

Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council joined The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640

London Building Fire: Canadian Fire Departments, Officials Say, It’s Unlikely to Happen Here

Sean O’Shea, consumer reporter for Global News, talks about Toronto Community Housing with The Morning Show.

Inside Canada’s Armed, Anti-Islamic ‘Patriot’ Group

Mack Lamoureux from Vice Canada, joins The Morning Show to talk about a anti-Islamic group in Canada.

Parents Take Province to Court Over East Toronto French High School

Nicolas Rouleau, constitutional lawyer and consultant, joined The Morning Show to discuss the case.

London Fire: Theresa May’s Government Accused of Ignoring Warnings Over Fire Safety In Tower Block

Jeff Semple, European Bureau Chief for Global National News joins The Morning Show to speak about the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Should My Toddler Skype With Grandma? Experts Talk Balancing Screen Time With Family Time

Ann Douglas, Parenting Author and Speaker joins The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640.

Listen to The Morning Show live, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.