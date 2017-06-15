‘Helping Heroes’ hand out goodwill in Kelowna

The Okanagan Boys & Girls Club downtown Kelowna youth centre saw a visit from the Coast Capital Savings ‘Helping Heroes’ Wednesday.

Employees dressed up as superheroes and handed out backpacks filled with personal items.

The acts of goodwill began earlier in the day at a local grocery store where some people had their groceries paid for by the crew.

“We’ve been serving coffee. We did some grocery shopping for people, helped them bag the groceries, paid for the groceries,” Bonnie Kilistoff with Coast Capital Savings said.

The downtown Kelowna youth centre staff said the teens are grateful for the support they saw Wednesday from Coast Capital.

“A lot of these kids are struggling with homelessness or mental health issues and because of that have barriers to basic needs,” Philly Putlitz from the youth centre said. “It’s a pretty big deal. I think for them to see the community come out and support them reminds them that it’s not just us: their support network is a lot bigger.”

Coast Capital Savings opened their first Okanagan branch in Kelowna in November of 2016.

Kilistoff said giving back the community is an important part of their business model.