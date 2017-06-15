Canada
June 15, 2017 2:00 am

3 dead in house fire on Hamilton’s east mountain

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Three people have died after a house fire on Laird Drive in Hamilton.

Officials are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Hamilton that left three people dead.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Laird Drive, near Upper Ottawa Street and Limeridge Road East, just after 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.

A Hamilton Fire Department spokesperson said three people were pulled from the house and subsequently pronounced dead.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

With files from Jeremy Cohn

