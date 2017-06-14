Charges pending after 2-vehicle crash in central Alberta sees victim airlifted to hospital: RCMP

The RCMP said charges are pending in connection with a two-vehicle crash north of Rimbey, Alta. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not specify what charges they expect to be laid and did not provide details about what led up to the collision, which involved an SUV and pickup truck.

However, Mounties said one person was airlifted to hospital by a STARS air ambulance helicopter with unknown injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or to contact them online.