June 14, 2017 11:10 pm

RCMP seek 11-year-old Vancouver Island girl who may have gone to the Lower Mainland

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Police say 11-year-old Florence McNab may be headed to the Lower Mainland.

Oceanside RCMP
RCMP on Vancouver Island are expanding the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Florence Dawn McNab was reported missing from her home in Qualicum Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

An extensive search of the area turned up nothing, and police now say they’re acting on unconfirmed information she may have been at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo.

Investigators aren’t ruling out the possibility she left the island for the Lower Mainland.

The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration passes a freighter anchored off Vancouver Island as it heads for the terminal at Nanaimo, B.C., Canada. The ferry was coming from Horseshoe Bay.

The Canadian Press Images/Don Denton

McNab is described as Caucasian, 5’3” tall, and about 130 lbs. She has shoulder-length purple/blue hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

Police say she may also have a grey and black backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

