1 dead, 2 injured after three-vehicle collision in Mississauga
A fiery three-vehicle crash in Mississauga has claimed the life of a 46-year-old man and injured two others.
Peel Regional Police said the call came in at 5:20 p.m. to Goreway Drive, north of Derry Road.
A 46-year-old Brampton man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other people suffered minor injuries.
Police had closed a section of the road off to allow the major collision bureau to investigate.
There’s no word yet on what may have caused the collision.
