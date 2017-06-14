1 dead, 2 injured after three-vehicle collision in Mississauga

A fiery three-vehicle crash in Mississauga has claimed the life of a 46-year-old man and injured two others.

Peel Regional Police said the call came in at 5:20 p.m. to Goreway Drive, north of Derry Road.

A 46-year-old Brampton man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Police had closed a section of the road off to allow the major collision bureau to investigate.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the collision.