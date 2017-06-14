Two men wanted after man robbed at gunpoint in downtown Toronto: police

Two men are accused of holding a gun to a man’s head as he was forced into his own car and driven to another location in Toronto before being robbed.

Toronto police said a 34-year-old man reported to police on May 26 that he was robbed and abducted at the rear-end of a building at Spadina Avenue and Baldwin Street, north of Dundas Street West.

Police said a man was walking to his car parked in the rear lot when two men approached him, grabbed him by the neck and produced a gun.

The gun was reportedly held to the man’s head as he was forced into his own car and driven to another location. Police said he was robbed of personal items and released after threats were made.



Security camera images have now been released of one man in connection with the investigation.

Security camera images have now been released of one man in connection with the investigation.

The first suspect is described as 25- to 29-years-old, 5’10” tall, with a medium build, a clean-shaven face shaped like an oval, with a flat nose. At the time he was wearing a grey hooded shirt and blue latex gloves and was carrying a silver revolver with a 6″ to 7″ long barrel.

The second suspect is described as 25- to 29-years-old, 5’8″ tall, with a stocky build and short hair. He was wearing a grey/black shirt and blue latex gloves at the time.

The two wanted men are believed to be violent, armed and dangerous, according to police. If located, anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.