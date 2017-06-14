Hamilton City Council responds to tragedy by lowering speed limit on Evans Road

Changes are coming quickly to Evans Road in Waterdown, where 10-year-old Jasmin Hanif was struck and killed by a vehicle last month.

Hamilton City Council has approved Councillor Judi Partridge’s motion to reduce the speed limit from 50- to 40-kilometres per hour on Evans Road, between Highway 5 and Parkside Drive.

Partridge adds that city staff have already implemented other traffic calming measures in the wake of Jasmin’s death, including “knock down sticks” and signs that flash the speed that a vehicle is travelling.

Partridge notes that traffic counts taken recently by city staff, show close to 1200 vehicles each hour on Evans Road, which has two lanes and no shoulders.

She describes it as a “rural road that is being used as a bypass” by drivers who are looking to avoid Highway 5.

Jasmin was trying to cross the road on May 16, when a motorist in one lane waved her through amidst heavy traffic. She was killed when she stepped in front of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.