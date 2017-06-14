Emails were like ‘a daily beating:’ revenge website trial enters third day

Day three of the trial of a Burnaby man accused of tormenting his ex-wife online saw the jury hear she was willing to do anything to make him stop.

Patrick Fox is charged with criminal harassment related to online communications and publications regarding his ex-wife Desiree Capuano.

The charge includes a so-called revenge website he allegedly built to destroy her reputation.

Fox is representing himself in the trial but has retained counsel for cross-examination, some of which took place Wednesday.

Tuesday’s testimony focused largely on emails Fox had allegedly sent to Capuano, including one reading “the singular role for the rest of my life is to destroy your life.”

Capuano told the court Wednesday that one of the ways she addressed the harassment was by “giving it back” with insults or sarcasm in her replies to Fox’s emails.

But Fox’s counsel asserted that she was also a player in a venomous dialogue.

The court heard Capuano at times belittled Fox’s intelligence, or implied he was “trailer park trash,” and called him by different first names: Gary, Jose, Sally, Raymond, and Denise — an apparent dig at Fox who had changed his name from Richard Riess.

Capuano said the emails from Fox were like a daily beating and at some point, she felt like she could no longer take it.

But while the defence suggested she had engaged in tactics similar to those used by her former husband, Capuano responded by saying she wasn’t the one who uploaded those emails to a website.

Fox is also accused of possession of firearms in a place where he was not authorized to do so.

— With files from the Canadian Press