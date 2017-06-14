Witness in Shawn Douglas murder trial used Douglas’ money for cocaine

A woman — who cannot be identified because of a publication ban — told a Regina courtroom despite taking Shawn Douglas’ cash and bank card the day he was murdered, she was not responsible for his death.

On Wednesday, the witness told the court she saw Douglas outside the Triple 8 on Victoria Avenue in August 2014. She had met him a week ago at a Regina bar.

That evening, she, another woman and Douglas were having drinks at the restaurant. The woman told the court she wanted cocaine. The group decided to leave and headed for a house party on Toronto Street.

During testimony, she told the court she left that house several times to get money from Douglas’ bank account. That money would be used to buy cocaine and cigarettes.

READ MORE: Forensic pathologist testifies in Shawn Douglas murder trial

Court later learned she went to withdraw cash from Douglas’ bank card a second time. The man she was with would only be identified as “Drummer Boy”. She testified that man held a knife to Douglas to get access to his debit card.

Later that evening, the woman recalled seeing Douglas being punched by a man nicknamed “LJ”. She said she didn’t know any of their first names, only by what others called them. She told court a “Dennis” was also at the house, but she didn’t get his full name.

On numerous occasions, the Crown asked the woman who she was with that night or if she could describe them. Her answers were often “not sure” or “I don’t know”.

When asked by co-Crown prosecutor Derek Maher what she didn’t remember, she replied that she did remember but didn’t want to say.

“The just wanted his money,” she said, adding they were “being mean.”

After further pressing by the Crown, the witness identified the three accused. Looking over at the prisoner’s bench, the witness pointed to Joshua Wilson, identifying him as “Drummer Boy”. She goes on to identify co-accused Johnathon Peepeetch as “LJ” and a man named “Dennis” as Dennis Thompson.

The woman testified she, another woman and at least five men in two vehicles left the house and drove toward a gravel road outside Regina. She recalled Douglas was in the trunk of the car.

She later told the court five men left the vehicles and lead Douglas into the bush. He didn’t return with them.

On the way to Saskatoon, she tells court "one of the gentlemen knocked Shawn's brains out", says LJ (Peepeetch) said it. — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) June 14, 2017

Under cross-examination, Kevin Hill, Joshua Wilson’s lawyer asked the witness if it was possible that she was minimizing her role in all of this. He questioned the validity of her testimony, wondering if because she changed her story so many times, she’s unable to recall the truth.

Hill pointed to testimony where she admitted to stealing Douglas’ money and how she drove the “getaway car” several times, once leaving the rural field where Douglas’ body was found, and once to Saskatoon.

“You can’t keep your story straight,” Hill said.

The witness admitted to taking his money and driving Douglas’ vehicle, but she maintained her innocence and played no role in Douglas’ death.

Douglas’ body was found on Aug. 9, 2014 in a rural field north east of Regina, near Zehner, Sask.