Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

Clouds will continue to push in Wednesday night in advance of a weather system that will move inland Thursday.

Expect an increasing risk of showers on Thursday when the low approaches the BC coast.

On Friday we will see partial clearing with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

An upper ridge gradually building over the region starting Saturday will bring the return of sunshine and warm conditions this weekend.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 16 to 23C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong