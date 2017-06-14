Derek Saretzky trial hears RCMP testimony: ‘I didn’t expect to walk into…what I walked into’

WARNING: This story contains violent, graphic details. Discretion is advised.

The sixth day of Derek Saretzky‘s triple-murder trial finished with testimony from RCMP Sgt. Stephen Browne.

Saretzky, 24, is on trial in Lethbridge, Alta., on three counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech, who was killed five days earlier.

Browne was the team commander investigating the murder of Meketech, but also responded to a call on Sept. 14, 2015 of a suspicious death at the Blanchette home.

Browne was emotional as he described going into the Blanchette residence to look for two-year-old Hailey and discovering blood near her room.

“I didn’t expect to walk into…what I walked into.”

Browne was also present for the initial search of Saretzky’s apartment.

He testified Saretzky and his mother came to Prestige Cleaners, the family business, after the search. That’s where the arrest took place.

When Saretzky was pressed on Hailey’s whereabouts, Browne testified Saretzky said she was in heaven and her spirit was around them.

An RCMP blood spatter analyst also testified.

Sgt. Jennifer Barnes stated there were hundreds of blood spatters in the Blanchette home, primarily in the bathroom, consistent with “being created by a force applied multiple times.”

Four more witnesses are expected to take the stand Thursday, including the RCMP officer who interviewed Saretzky when he confessed to killing Hailey and her father.

