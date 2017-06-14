Police watch alleged drug deal near Saskatoon park, arrest 3 men

Police arrested three Saskatoon men following an investigation into cocaine trafficking.

The investigation by members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) was launched in May.

READ MORE: Fentanyl trafficking bust made in Saskatoon

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was arrested after officers saw what they believe was a drug deal near a park on East Drive. He is now facing seven counts of cocaine trafficking and six counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Following the transaction in the Eastview neighbourhood, two traffic stops were made.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police seize loaded rifle during traffic stop

SIDEST officials said a .40-calibre semi-automatic pistol was found in one vehicle and the driver was arrested. The 26-year-old man is facing seven firearm-related charges.

In the other vehicle, the 22-year-old driver was found to be in possession of individual baggies of cocaine and cash. He is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime.