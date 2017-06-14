Taxi rolls over in front of B.C. Supreme Court

Emergency crews were called to downtown Vancouver, Wednesday afternoon, where a taxi cab rolled over causing major traffic delays.

The crash happened at the intersection of Smithe and Howe Streets around 2:45 p.m.

Time to try to get things moving … pic.twitter.com/204IaNcZTJ — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) June 14, 2017

Police say the cab was southbound on Howe when it collided with a van pulling out of a parking spot.

The cab flipped on its side, while the van collided with a pickup truck. All drivers stayed on scene.

Police say the taxi had two occupants, with the passenger sustaining minor injuries. None of the drivers were hurt.

Crews took about an hour to clear the scene.