Single mother says she was forced to choose between her child and her military career

A woman who says the Canadian Navy made her choose between her child and her career is taking her fight to the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC).

Laura Nash says she’s hoping her story will ensure no other parent will be forced to make such a difficult decision.

Nash says she was based in Esquimalt in 2013 when she was told that if she wanted to continue her career, she needed to decide what her priority was: work or motherhood.

She chose her child.

“There’s no one in the military that’s listening,” Nash said.

Over the years Nash says she proposed many suggestions for job transfers that would allow her to work and be a single parent, but says the military had zero flexibility.

“It’s 2017,” Nash said.

“If the military is recruiting women so hard, but then not bracing for when they have babies, then there’s a disconnect. And I think that that’s what I want to change.”

She said she’s hoping the case, if accepted, will help make Canadian Forces more welcoming to women.

“To make the military policies more open to the fact that women do give birth, and that priorities are going to change, and that we just can’t give our kids up for adoption if our husbands leave us.”

Even if the Human Rights Commission agrees to hear her case, Nash says her time in the military is done.

She is scheduled to be discharged this year.

There is no firm timeline for when the CHRC will decide on whether it takes the case.

CKNW has reached out to the Canadian Forces for comment.