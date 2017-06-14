John Oakley Show – Wednesday June 14, 2017

John Oakley Show Wednesday edition on a great day for talk radio. Hear it again! This is where you will find the big interview for June 14, 2017

London high-rise apartment inferno: Could it happen in Toronto?

Global News reporter Mike Drolet investigates building practices in Toronto and discusses whether a high-rise in the city could be engulfed by fire.

Award costs, reduce sentences when trials delayed unduly, senators say

A Senate committee is urging the Liberal government to come up with a different consequence for cases that take too long to make their way through the courts. AM640 Legal Analyst joins the Oakley show to talk about what can be done to improve court delays.

Cops-in-schools program deserves under review

Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti joins the show to discuss how important he thinks the program is and why it should continue

Topics worthy of discussion

Washington shooting: Could this be the result of overheated political rhetoric, or just a result of weak gun control?

Do Ontario politicians make enough money?

More contract extensions for Ontario public servants. Is this just an election strategy?

Todays panel members are:

Peter Tabuns – MPP for Toronto-Danforth and the NDP; Peter Shurman, Social Commentator, Government Relations Specialist, Author; Sandra Pupatello – Former Minister of Economic Development and Trade for Ontario