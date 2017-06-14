Vehicle flips at Kelowna car wash

A single-vehicle accident at a Kelowna car wash has sent a senior citizen to hospital.

The incident happened at the Scogies Auto Wash on Underhill Street just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It sounds from what the witnesses say that she was in the line-up for Scogies to get her vehicle cleaned and somehow ended up going straight through and then into that post that made her flip her car,” Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lise Marion said.

RCMP say it appears the driver may have mistaken the gas for the brake pedal.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was taken away by ambulance to hospital to be checked over for any possible injuries.

“Minor injuries if she has any at all,” Marion said. “More shaken up than anything I believe.”