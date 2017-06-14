Canada
June 14, 2017 4:42 pm
Updated: June 14, 2017 4:43 pm

Wallenda discusses plan for dangling by teeth off helicopter over Niagara Falls

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Erendira Wallenda hangs from a helicopter as she performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Terry Renna
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda says she’ll be tethered to a helicopter when she hangs from the aircraft by her teeth as it flies over Niagara Falls.

Erendira Wallenda discussed her plans for the stunt during a news conference Wednesday morning on the American side of the Falls.

Wallenda’s stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of her husband’s televised tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.

Wallenda says she plans to hold on by her teeth and her toes while on a Hula Hoop-type device suspended from the helicopter as it flies above the Falls.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Fla., in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Everyone survived.

Global News