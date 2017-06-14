Weather
June 14, 2017 2:49 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: rain has arrived with more on the way!

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Heavier pockets of rain are expected in parts of eastern Saskatchewan over the next several days.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Story highlights

June drought moves out

Rain moves in

Cooler days ahead

Thunderstorm risk late week

Rain has arrived and there’s more in the forecast ahead!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Saskatoon’s June drought has moved out and the rain has moved in, starting with some sprinkles this morning with temperatures in low double digits to start before warming into the mid-teens by midday.

READ MORE: Saskatoon airport sees no rain for first 12 days of what’s normally the wettest month of the year

More organized rain moved in late morning as the precipitation-packed low pressure system pushed north along the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

Heaviest rain amounts are expected in eastern Saskatchewan where 40 to 50 millimetres is possible by Thursday.

Rainfall accumulation estimation as of 6am Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Courtesy Environment Canada

Rain is expected to continue in Saskatoon this afternoon at times under cloudy skies as we warm up a few more degrees to a daytime high around 16 degrees.

Tonight

The chance of showers continues this evening before easing off overnight as temperatures cool back into low double digits.

Thursday

The system carrying the rain will push off to the northeast into Manitoba on Thursday, keeping us under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

A cool northwesterly flow behind the system will slide in and the added moisture in the area that will take some energy to evaporate will result in a daytime high struggling to get into the low 20s.

Low pressure system that brought the rain pulls off into Manitoba on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

A trough draped over the region will keep the city mostly cloudy and unsettled on Friday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Temperatures will once again make an attempt at reaching 20 degrees for a daytime high, but it’ll be close!

Rain and a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast to finish off the work week on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

Steadier rain is expected to move in on Saturday with a chance of embedded thunderstorms once again, which will keep us cool with a daytime high in the mid-to-upper teens.

We should get into a bit of sunshine at times on Sunday, but it depends how quickly the next disturbance moves in, however it does look like a 20 degree daytime high is more likely that day.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

This Your Saskatchewan photo of the full moon over Saskatoon was taken by Taya Grueter:

June 14: This Your Saskatchewan photo of the full moon over Saskatoon was taken by Taya Grueter.

Taya Grueter / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clouds
Cool Weather
Drought
Rain
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
Showers
SkyTracker Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News