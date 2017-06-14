Saskatoon weather outlook: rain has arrived with more on the way!

Story highlights June drought moves out Rain moves in Cooler days ahead Thunderstorm risk late week

Rain has arrived and there’s more in the forecast ahead!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Saskatoon’s June drought has moved out and the rain has moved in, starting with some sprinkles this morning with temperatures in low double digits to start before warming into the mid-teens by midday.

More organized rain moved in late morning as the precipitation-packed low pressure system pushed north along the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

Heaviest rain amounts are expected in eastern Saskatchewan where 40 to 50 millimetres is possible by Thursday.

Rain is expected to continue in Saskatoon this afternoon at times under cloudy skies as we warm up a few more degrees to a daytime high around 16 degrees.

Tonight

The chance of showers continues this evening before easing off overnight as temperatures cool back into low double digits.

Thursday

The system carrying the rain will push off to the northeast into Manitoba on Thursday, keeping us under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

A cool northwesterly flow behind the system will slide in and the added moisture in the area that will take some energy to evaporate will result in a daytime high struggling to get into the low 20s.

Friday

A trough draped over the region will keep the city mostly cloudy and unsettled on Friday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Temperatures will once again make an attempt at reaching 20 degrees for a daytime high, but it’ll be close!

Weekend Outlook

Steadier rain is expected to move in on Saturday with a chance of embedded thunderstorms once again, which will keep us cool with a daytime high in the mid-to-upper teens.

We should get into a bit of sunshine at times on Sunday, but it depends how quickly the next disturbance moves in, however it does look like a 20 degree daytime high is more likely that day.

