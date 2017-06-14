Emergency crews on scene at house fire in northwest London

Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in northwest London.

The fire on Leyton Avenue, east of Wonderland Road, broke out around noon.

READ MORE: Damage pegged at $200k in Kent Street high-rise fire

Emergency crews tell AM980 all the occupants have been safely evacuated.

Emergency crews on scene at house fire on Leyton Crescent, NE of Sarnia & Wonderland. All occupants safely evacuated. Photo via @dueckman123 pic.twitter.com/MV6y975KPY — AM980 London News (@AM980News) June 14, 2017

AM980 reporter Liny Lamberink is at the scene and will be providing updates on this developing story.