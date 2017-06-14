Emergency crews on scene at house fire in northwest London
Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in northwest London.
The fire on Leyton Avenue, east of Wonderland Road, broke out around noon.
Emergency crews tell AM980 all the occupants have been safely evacuated.
