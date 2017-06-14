Canada
June 14, 2017

Emergency crews on scene at house fire in northwest London

By AM980 Staff AM980

London fire crews battle house fire on Leyton Cres. June 14, 2017

Liny Lamberink/AM980
Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in northwest London.

The fire on Leyton Avenue, east of Wonderland Road, broke out around noon.

Emergency crews tell AM980 all the occupants have been safely evacuated.

AM980 reporter Liny Lamberink is at the scene and will be providing updates on this developing story.

