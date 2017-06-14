Health
Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to announce ER closure dates

Concordia Hospital is one of the three emergency rooms in Winnipeg that will be closing.

WINNIPEG – Officials with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will be releasing details this afternoon on when emergency rooms will be closing and which ones.

This has been long anticipated since the Provincial government announced earlier this year a major overhaul to the health system, the biggest health care revamp “in a generation”.

Half of the city’s hospital emergency rooms will close.

The ERs at Victoria and Seven Oaks will be converted to 24/7 urgent care centres.

Concordia’s ER will close and no longer provide emergency care.

Misericordia Health Centre’s 24-hour urgent care centre will be converted to a community intravenous therapy clinic.

Leaving only the emergency rooms open at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital.

The Premier will comment on today’s developments.

