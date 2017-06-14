Man sought by Calgary police in Superstore shooting arrested in Ontario

Calgary police say a man they believe may have information on a deadly shooting in a busy Superstore parking lot has been arrested in Ontario.

Colin Reitberger, 23, and Anees Amr, 26, were shot to death in the parking lot, located on 130 Avenue S.E., at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Global News has identified the victims in last night's shooting in SE #yyc as Anees Amr & Colin Reitberger. @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/NmEeYHWlea — Tracy Nagai (@TracyNagai) May 22, 2017

READ MORE: Man charged in deadly Calgary Superstore shooting, second man sought

On Wednesday, police confirmed William Kincade-Miller had been arrested in Ignace, Ontario.

He was wanted on outstanding warrants in connection with various weapons offences and for breaching his parole.

“Investigators with the Homicide Unit are yet to speak to him in relation to the May long weekend double homicide,” a news release stated.

READ MORE: Victims identified in shooting in Calgary Superstore parking lot

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, is charged two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deadly double shooting.

WATCH: Calgary police charge man in deadly May long weekend shooting

