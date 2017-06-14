Calgary crime
June 14, 2017 10:17 am

Man sought by Calgary police in Superstore shooting arrested in Ontario

By Online Reporter  Global News

William Kincade-Miller is wanted for weapons related offences and breach of parole.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police say a man they believe may have information on a deadly shooting in a busy Superstore parking lot has been arrested in Ontario.

Colin Reitberger, 23, and Anees Amr, 26, were shot to death in the parking lot, located on 130 Avenue S.E., at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

On Wednesday, police confirmed William Kincade-Miller had been arrested in Ignace, Ontario.

He was wanted on outstanding warrants in connection with various weapons offences and for breaching his parole.

“Investigators with the Homicide Unit are yet to speak to him in relation to the May long weekend double homicide,” a news release stated.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, is charged two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deadly double shooting.

