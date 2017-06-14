Man sought by Calgary police in Superstore shooting arrested in Ontario

Calgary police say a man they believe may have information on a deadly shooting in a busy Superstore parking lot has been arrested in Ontario.
Colin Reitberger, 23, and Anees Amr, 26, were shot to death in the parking lot, located on 130 Avenue S.E., at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
READ MORE: Man charged in deadly Calgary Superstore shooting, second man sought
On Wednesday, police confirmed William Kincade-Miller had been arrested in Ignace, Ontario.
He was wanted on outstanding warrants in connection with various weapons offences and for breaching his parole.
“Investigators with the Homicide Unit are yet to speak to him in relation to the May long weekend double homicide,” a news release stated.
READ MORE: Victims identified in shooting in Calgary Superstore parking lot
Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, is charged two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deadly double shooting.
WATCH: Calgary police charge man in deadly May long weekend shooting
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.