Man in critical condition after being struck by car on Côte-des-Neiges Road

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Côte-des-Neiges Road near Seaforth Avenue.
The incident took place at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The driver, a 71-year-old woman, was parking her car at a condominium building when she confused the break and gas pedals, according to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.
The woman was treated for shock while the man has suffered injuries to his head and lower-body.
The ramp of the building was also damaged.
