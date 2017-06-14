Traffic
June 14, 2017 6:27 am
Updated: June 14, 2017 6:52 am

Man in critical condition after being struck by car on Côte-des-Neiges Road

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Côte-des-Neiges Road, Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Max Kalinowicz / Global News
A A

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Côte-des-Neiges Road near Seaforth Avenue.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, a 71-year-old woman, was parking her car at a condominium building when she confused the break and gas pedals, according to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

READ MORE: 2 teens injured at NDG house party

The woman was treated for shock while the man has suffered injuries to his head and lower-body.

The ramp of the building was also damaged.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Benoit Boisselle
Côte-des-Neiges Road
Montreal Police
Seaforth Avenue
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News