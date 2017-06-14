Man in critical condition after being struck by car on Côte-des-Neiges Road

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Côte-des-Neiges Road near Seaforth Avenue.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, a 71-year-old woman, was parking her car at a condominium building when she confused the break and gas pedals, according to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

READ MORE: 2 teens injured at NDG house party

The woman was treated for shock while the man has suffered injuries to his head and lower-body.

The ramp of the building was also damaged.