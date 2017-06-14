Teen charged after ‘serious’ stabbing on First Nation south of Edmonton

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose after a stabbing at a home on the Montana First Nation on Friday resulted in “serious” though non-life threatening injuries to another male.

Police said officers were called to an altercation that resulted in a stabbing at around 3 p.m. They said the victim was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton by a STARS air ambulance helicopter. A suspect was arrested a short time later.

The RCMP said the accused, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on June 21.

Even though charges have been laid, Mounties said their investigation is ongoing and they are looking to hear from anyone with information on the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP at 585-4600 or their local police department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.