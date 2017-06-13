Manitoba NDP retains Point Douglas riding in provincial byelection

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats have retained the Point Douglas constituency in a provincial byelection, although the race was a lot closer than previous ones.

Bernadette Smith, an education and community activist, won the seat for the NDP with Liberal John Cacayuran running second and Progressive Conservative Jodi Moskal third.

Smith, who has never held elected office, said she is ready to head to the legislature and oppose what she calls the government’s program of cuts.

The inner-city riding has always voted NDP by 52 per cent or more in previous elections.

Smith’s numbers were tracking well below that mark with a few polls left to report.

Royce Koop, who teaches political science at the University of Manitoba, said the win could have been bigger, but is still good news for a New Democratic Party that suffered a big loss in last year’s general election.