CUPE Local 500 and City of Winnipeg reach tentative agreement

WINNIPEG – The city of Winnipeg and the union representing more than 5,000 of its workers have reached a tentative contract settlement.​

In a release posted on the CUPE Local 500 website tonight, the negotiating committee says it is recommending its members vote yes to the deal.

The union won’t release any details about it until its members have had a chance to review it.

Last week, city workers overwhelmingly rejected an offer from the city and gave the union a strike mandate.

No dates have been set for union member meetings or a vote.