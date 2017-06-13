Crime
Man arrested after more than 5 million people watch Deadpool on his Facebook page

A Fresno, Calif. man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly uploaded the film Deadpool onto his Facebook page allowing millions a free peek at the movie.

Trevon Maurice Franklin, who went by the name ‘Tre-Von M. King’ on Facebook, posted the movie around eight days after Deadpool hit movie screens in February 2016, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

More than five-million people are said to have subsequently watched Deadpool on his page.

Franklin has been charged with copyright infringement which could land him up to three years in prison, according to the release.

Deadpool stars Canadian Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, who IMDB.com describes as being “a fast-talking mercenary with a morbid sense of humor.”

Like Reynolds, Wilson is also a Canadian as it was recently established he was from Regina, Sask.

It was a smash hit when it hit theatres in February 2016, raking in $491.1 million globally over its first two weekends in theatres.

