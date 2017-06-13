Ariana Grande to receive first-ever honorary citizenship of Manchester

Ariana Grande will be given honorary Manchester citizenship, the first of it’s kind, after a deadly attack terrorized a concert she was playing in the British city last month.

Grande, 23, is expected to receive the title under new plans presented by city council. The honour would be one the council hopes to use in the future to recognize others contributions to the city.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said many people would already consider Grande to be “an honorary Mancunian”, in a report from BBC.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” he explained.

“We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

And one person who “exemplified this response,” was the “Side to Side” singer. Grande organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the aftermath of the horrifying bombing that left 22 dead at Manchester Arena after the singer’s concert in May.

Approximately 50,000 attended the benefit concert, which featured performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and many more. The event raised roughly $5 million CAD for victims of the attack.

Manchester City Council will also hold an event this year to recognize the “great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity”.