Halifax police investigate possible drowning at Penhorn Lake

Halifax Regional Police say an area of Penhorn Lake will be blocked off overnight as they investigate a possible drowning.

Police said they were called to the Dartmouth lake at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, after they were notified about a male swimmer that did not resurface.

Fire crews and and paramedics also responded to the call.

Police said fire crews launched rescue boats but ended their search later in the evening.

They said a dive team will go to the scene on Wednesday morning to resume the search effort.