Victims in Panorama Hills double homicide identified as father and son

A father and son have been identified as victims in a double homicide in northwest Calgary that investigators believe started as an altercation and escalated to a “violent assault.”

Chandrababu Thambu, 56, and his son Preijanthan Chandrababu, 25, were killed over the weekend. Calgary police declined to report the cause of deaths but said the incident was not random. No suspects are being sought.

A statement from police said a 27-year-old suspect, known to the family but not a family member, remained in hospital as of Tuesday night.

A fourth person has since been released from hospital.

Officers were initially called to the 100 block of Panamount Common N.W. at 5:10 a.m. Saturday for reports of someone being injured. Thambu and Chandrababu were found dead at the home; two others were taken to hospital.

“[The patients had] injuries of a traumatic nature,” EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said at the time.

A fifth person found in the home at the time of the incident was uninjured and interviewed by police.

Thambu and Chandrababu are Calgary’s eleventh and twelfth homicide victims of 2017.

With files from Global’s Yasmin Jaswal