Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2017 inductees.

Malindi Elmore – She is a four-time Canadian champion in the 1500 metre and the 2012 Canadian Olympic Trials Champion.

Garett Hickling – Hickling is a wheelchair rugby legend with four Paralympic Game medals and five world championship medals. He was Canada’s flag-bearer at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Conrad Leinemann – The beach volleyball player won gold at the 1999 Pan American games in Winnipeg. He won the Canadian beach volleyball championship in 1995. In 2000, Leinemann placed ninth in beach volleyball at the Olympic Games.

In the coach/builder category:

Chris Tanada – Karate B.C. Coach of the year in 2005, Tanada started a dojo in the central Okanagan 36 years ago. Tanada is a six-time Canadian karate champion and four-time world champion.

In the Pioneer category:

The Kelowna Buckaroos – The junior hockey team was one of the original four members of the Okanagan Mainline Hockey League, along with teams out of Kamloops, Vernon, and Penticton. As teams from the Lower Mainland and other teams began to join the league, it became what is now known as the B.C. Hockey League. Their success laid the foundation for future WHL and Minor Hockey teams.

In the Special Recognition category (Bennett Award):

Western Canada Basketball Tournament – The high school boy’s basketball event has been held for 44 years straight at the Kelowna Secondary School. The success of this event is bolstered by efforts of organizations and volunteers.