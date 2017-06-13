Weather
June 13, 2017

Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Sun and cloud to start on Wednesday, but we will see variable cloud by the afternoon under an upper southwesterly influence.

On Thursday a front will cross the Interior with a moderate chance of afternoon and evening showers.

We will see partial clearing in its wake on Friday, and signs are still pointing to a sunny and dry weekend ahead.

Wednesday’s daytime high range:  16 to 23C

 

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​
