Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Sun and cloud to start on Wednesday, but we will see variable cloud by the afternoon under an upper southwesterly influence.
On Thursday a front will cross the Interior with a moderate chance of afternoon and evening showers.
We will see partial clearing in its wake on Friday, and signs are still pointing to a sunny and dry weekend ahead.
Wednesday’s daytime high range: 16 to 23C
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
