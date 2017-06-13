New police chief officially appointed in Victoria

The City of Victoria officially has a new top cop, but he’s not actually new to the job.

Del Manak has been Acting Chief Constable since December of 2015, a role he took on after embattled ex-Chief Frank Elsner stepped aside amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board announced Tuesday that the position would be permanent.

“Acting Chief Manak has demonstrated unwavering leadership and established a strong community presence for the past year and a half through a number of challenging circumstances,” said Victoria Mayor Helps, Lead Co-Chair of the Police Board in a statement.

The board didn’t hold an open application process for the job, instead looking at Manak’s time in the Chief’s office through a “360-review process,” to assess his performance.

According to the Board, it’s the first time in 26 years the force has hired a Chief from within its own ranks.

Manak will officially take over the job on July 1, and details of his contract have yet to be revealed.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

The move comes just weeks after Elsner formally resigned, and a little more than a year after he was suspended.

Elsner still faces disciplinary hearings over 11 allegations of misconduct originally stemming from inappropriate Twitter messages sent to the wife of one of his officers.

That investigation eventually grew to include allegations of workplace harassment and subsequently interfering with an investigation.