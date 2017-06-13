$7M investment into northern Saskatchewan housing

Over $7-million is being invested into housing projects in northern Saskatchewan.

Both the federal and provincial governments are providing the money, which will support affordable housing in four northern communities: La Loche, Île-à-la-Crosse, La Ronge and Pinehouse Lake.

Funding will also be used to improve eight emergency shelters and help address housing challenges in the northern communities.

“Projects like these will provide more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who will call them home,” Ralph Goodale, the minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said in a statement.

Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said housing is essential for a healthy community.

“The benefits that will be realized as a result of these housing initiatives are substantial,” Beaudry-Mellor said in a release.

“These projects target households in need and follow through on our government’s promise to make communities stronger and to improve the quality of life of our northern residents.”

Some of the projects being built are a 14-unit affordable housing project for individuals and families and a six-unit housing unit for elders in La Loche, and five housing units for families in Île-à-la-Crosse.

Two homes will also be constructed by participating school divisions in La Loche and Île-à-la-Crosse as part of the Northern Student House Build.