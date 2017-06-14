Calgary Stampede to announce 2017 parade marshal on Wednesday

The Calgary Stampede will reveal its pick for 2017 parade marshal at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Each year, the parade showcases more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people.

According to the Calgary Stampede website, “it’s not just a Parade marching down an avenue; it’s a march through tradition, history and local Calgary culture.”

“While our western roots are strong, we’ve also got multi-cultural flair with many people travelling from all over the globe to walk and ride in our parade.”

The 2017 Calgary Stampede parade will be held on Friday, July 7.

This year, the parade route has changed directions. The Calgary Stampede said the move was made to make for easier movement toward Stampede Park once the parade has passed.

2017 PARADE SCHEDULE

7:30 a.m. – Parade Prelude

– Parade Prelude 9 a.m. – Parade starts at the intersection of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E.

– Parade starts at the intersection of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. 1 p.m. – Parade ends at the intersection of 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail

– Parade ends at the intersection of 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Free admission to the Calgary Stampede

Former Stampede parade marshals include Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.