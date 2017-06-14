Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede to announce 2017 parade marshal on Wednesday

By Online Reporter  Global News

Members of the RCMP march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Stampede will reveal its pick for 2017 parade marshal at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Each year, the parade showcases more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people.

According to the Calgary Stampede website, “it’s not just a Parade marching down an avenue; it’s a march through tradition, history and local Calgary culture.”

“While our western roots are strong, we’ve also got multi-cultural flair with many people travelling from all over the globe to walk and ride in our parade.”

The 2017 Calgary Stampede parade will be held on Friday, July 7.

This year, the parade route has changed directions. The Calgary Stampede said the move was made to make for easier movement toward Stampede Park once the parade has passed.

2017 PARADE SCHEDULE

  • 7:30 a.m. – Parade Prelude
  • 9 a.m. – Parade starts at the intersection of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E.
  • 1 p.m. – Parade ends at the intersection of 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail
  • 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Free admission to the Calgary Stampede                                                         

Former Stampede parade marshals include Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

Alberta singers to lead Stampede parade

Paul Brandt, left, and Jann Arden will lead the Calgary Stampede parade, which goes July 8, after being named parade marshals during a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 8, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Bright sun party mood for Stampede kickoff

Parade marshal and Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries waves during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 3, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
William Shatner

Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal William Shatner speaks to the media about the upcoming event at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, July 3, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Chris Hadfield

Calgary Stampede parade marshal and astronaut Chris Hadfield waves to the crowds during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Ian Tyson

Country music legend and parade marshal Ian Tyson waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 6, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
DARRYL SUTTER

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter waves to the crowd as he serves as the Grand Parade Marshal during the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday, July 9, 2004.

(CP PHOTO/Larry MacDougal)

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.

