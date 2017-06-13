Court says children were not forced to drink vomit nor had needles in their tongue as alleged

WARNING: Graphic content. Discretion is advised.

An Alberta judge has rejected some of the most disturbing abuse allegations made by one of three children adopted by their aunt and uncle.

Justice Sandy Park found the woman guilty of assault with a weapon, but dismissed accounts she made one of the children drink her own vomit, or that the child was poked with a BBQ utensil, had needles in her tongue, or that she was burned with a BBQ lighter.

“In my opinion, it amounted to evidence amplification and malice,” Park ruled regarding testimony from the eldest child.

The judge also ruled the girl was not forced to wear a soiled diaper, as was accused.

“She testified she was angry at her aunt,” Park said.

“I find that her anger and dislike has now morphed into a vindictive attitude which is reflected in an exaggeration in her testimony.”

The woman in the case had been charged with assault and assault with a weapon. The man faced charges of assault with a weapon and criminal negligence.

The couple and all three children were in a Calgary courtroom Tuesday to hear the court’s decision.

There is a publication ban in place for everyone’s names to protect the identities of the children in the case.

The couple, who are the aunt and uncle of the three young children, legally adopted them in 2009, three years after their parents were killed in a car crash.

The court accepted allegations that the children endured some abuse, including being struck with wooden kitchen utensils, a mini hockey stick and plastic cords and tongue pinching between 2010 and 2011.

The Justice found additional allegations of abuse against the youngest child were unfounded. Charges were dropped.

During the trial, the couple’s lawyer told the court that the eldest child fabricated the allegations and then manipulated the other children to go along with the stories.

The court acquitted the uncle of all charges.

Sentencing for the aunt will happen next week.