Nomination packages now available for Calgary municipal election

Candidate nomination packages are now available for people interested in running in the Calgary municipal election this fall.

The nomination papers and information packages can be picked up at the Elections & Census Office, at 1103 – 55 Avenue N.E., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Digital copies of the Candidates Information Handbook and Election Bylaw book are available at electionscalgary.ca

Candidates who intend to run for mayor, councillor, or school trustee must file their completed nomination papers on Monday, Sept. 18 at council chambers in the Municipal Building, between 9 a.m. and noon. The list of candidates becomes official at noon the following day.

Candidates running for mayor need 100 signatures from eligible Calgary voters along with a $500 deposit. Councillors also need 100 signatures, while school trustees need 25, plus a $100 deposit each.

Advance polls will be open from Oct. 4 – 11, excluding Thanksgiving Day, Oct. 9.

Election day is Oct. 16.

Calgarians will be asked to elect a mayor, 14 councillors, seven Calgary Board of Education trustees, and seven Catholic School District trustees.