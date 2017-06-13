Police investigate early morning shooting of vehicle in North Preston

RCMP are investigating after they say a vehicle was shot at in North Preston early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a complaint just before 5 a.m. that a vehicle had been shot at while driving on Cain Street.

The 22-year-old driver, a man from North Preston, was not injured and was the only occupant in the vehicle when it was shot at, police say.

“It is a situation that’s not believed to be a random incident,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, an RCMP spokesperson.

The General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit and both Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or HRP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.