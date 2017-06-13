Crime
June 13, 2017 1:14 pm
Updated: June 13, 2017 1:16 pm

32-year-old arrested after robbery with machete in Winnipeg

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and charged after a Monday morning robbery.

Winnipeg police responded to the 800 block of Arlington Street after a report of a robbery at around 5:20 a.m.

According a police news release, two suspects entered the business and demanded money and cigarettes. One of the suspects was armed with a machete.

Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters, 32, was found a “short time later” and a quantity of cigarettes and the machete were recovered.

Peters faces a number of charges:

  • Robbery
  • Disguise with intent
  • Possess weapon
  • Resist peace officers
  • Possess scheduled substance
  • Fail to comply with probation order

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.

