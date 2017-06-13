32-year-old arrested after robbery with machete in Winnipeg
A 32-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and charged after a Monday morning robbery.
Winnipeg police responded to the 800 block of Arlington Street after a report of a robbery at around 5:20 a.m.
According a police news release, two suspects entered the business and demanded money and cigarettes. One of the suspects was armed with a machete.
Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters, 32, was found a “short time later” and a quantity of cigarettes and the machete were recovered.
Peters faces a number of charges:
- Robbery
- Disguise with intent
- Possess weapon
- Resist peace officers
- Possess scheduled substance
- Fail to comply with probation order
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.
