32-year-old arrested after robbery with machete in Winnipeg

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and charged after a Monday morning robbery.

Winnipeg police responded to the 800 block of Arlington Street after a report of a robbery at around 5:20 a.m.

According a police news release, two suspects entered the business and demanded money and cigarettes. One of the suspects was armed with a machete.

Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters, 32, was found a “short time later” and a quantity of cigarettes and the machete were recovered.

Peters faces a number of charges:

Robbery

Disguise with intent

Possess weapon

Resist peace officers

Possess scheduled substance

Fail to comply with probation order

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.