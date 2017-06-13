Man accused in Fox Creek work camp stabbing to go to trial in 2018

After a previous delay, the man accused in the death of two people at a Fox Creek work camp has a trial date set.

Daniel Goodridge will face his two murder charges in Grande Prairie court Oct. 29 to Nov. 9, 2018.

READ MORE: Two people killed in knife attack at Alberta work camp: RCMP

The now 30-year-old was charged in 2015 after an early morning incident at Berland Open Camp on June 30, 2015.

Police received a report that a 28-year-old man killed two people with a butcher knife. There were also reports that the man had, or had attempted to, set the camp on fire.

RCMP responded and a fight occurred. The man was shot a total of 12 times by police. Alberta’s police watchdog later cleared officers of any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: RCMP cleared after firing over 12 rounds at suspect in fatal knife attack at Alberta work camp

Goodridge was previously scheduled to go to trial May 15 to June 9 of this year, but the date was postponed due to unspecified personal matters with his legal council.

Fox Creek is about 263 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.