10 Calgary eateries among best outdoor dining restaurants in Canada 2017: OpenTable

Ten Calgary eateries have been named on a list of the 100 best outdoor dining restaurants in Canada in 2017.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada, released on Tuesday, was compiled using information from more than 515,000 reviews for more than 2,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.

In a news release, OpenTable spokesperson Ziv Schierau said the list was released with patio season in mind.

“Canadian patio season never lasts as long as we want,” she said. “With this list from OpenTable, locals and tourists can spend less time hunting for the perfect spot to grab a drink or share a meal and more time soaking up the beautiful weather.”

10 best outdoor dining restaurants in Calgary, according to OpenTable:

For the complete list of the 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada, you can visit OpenTable.com.