Should this flag be at half mast already?
Sears is on the verge of total collapse. The legendary Canadian department store has been unable to find a buyer. Across North America 150 stores closed in April and 66 more are slated to have the doors shut. It may only be a matter of time before the rest go as well. Geoff Currier wants to hear from you at 10:05 this morning on 680 CJOB. Will you miss Sears if it leaves Manitoba? Where are you shopping these days? Listen live at player.cjob.com
Comments
