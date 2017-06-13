City of Calgary apologizes and releases review of botched taxi plate selection process

The city of Calgary is apologizing for problems with its taxi plate selection process early this year that left some applicants out in the cold.

The city launched a third-party review of its 2o17 plate selection after problems with the process were identified in January. The review is now complete.

A report by KPMG determined that five applicants were excluded from the selection process when their ballots were inadvertently left out, while some others were included in the draw that should not have been.

Below are the findings, included in a news release from the city:

Five applicants were inadvertently excluded from participating in the selection process when their ballot cards were excluded from the selection drum.

LTS (Livery Transport Services) intended to exclude from the draw any applicant who had received and still maintained a taxi plate as a result of the 2014 or 2015 selection process. However, one applicant who had received a taxi plate through one of those processes was inadvertently included in the draw. In regard to transfers, it should be noted that any applicant who had received and still maintained a taxi plate as a result of a transfer of plates between 2014 and 2017 was included in the draw. LTS’ intention was that if that applicant’s name was drawn, the applicant would be deemed ineligible to receive a plate during LTS’ eligibility review.

Two applicants were inadvertently allowed to submit applications for the 2017 plate selection process despite having already applied in 2014. Since applicants who did not receive a plate in earlier plate selection processes were automatically entered into the 2017 selection process, the two who reapplied in 2017 had two ballots inadvertently entered into the selection drum.



Story continues below Related All-female taxi services in Canada are getting mixed reviews



Uber opens new office, launches UberSELECT in Calgary as ridership grows

KPMG has concluded the issues were a result of human error, and that there was no malicious intent on behalf of city staff to purposely exclude applicants or give others a greater opportunity for selection.

Richard Hinse, acting director of Calgary Community Standards said, “The city is committed to a fair selection process for all applicants. We sincerely apologize for the errors caused by the 2017 selection process and thank everyone for their patience.”

The city will now move ahead with issuing taxi plates to eligible applicants selected on Jan. 24, and will also give the five excluded applicants the opportunity to receive a plate, or be placed on the contingency list.

“Now that KPMG has come back to us with their recommendations and council has adopted them, I am confident we can move quickly to resolve the situation and to release the plates,” Hinse said.

More than 200 taxi licenses were awarded through the random lottery in January.