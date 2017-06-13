Edmonton job prospects improving in second half of 2017: study

A new survey suggests there will be an improved environment for Edmonton workers during the third quarter of the year.

A ManpowerGroup employment outlook survey shows that 21 per cent of employers plan to hire between July and September, compared to eight per cent that anticipate cutbacks, while 71 per cent of employers believe they will maintain their current staff during the period.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Edmonton’s third quarter Net Employment Outlook of 11 per cent is a four percentage point increase when compared to the previous quarterly outlook,” Manpower’s Alberta region CEO Randy Upright said.

It’s also an increase of 12 percentage points from the same time last year.

“Nationally, the overall tone for the third quarter is one of cautious optimism. While the economy is still recovering from the effects of low oil prices, we’re seeing slow but steady job growth in many urban areas across the country, a positive sign for the months ahead,” Darlene Minatel, Manpower Canada operations and strategic accounts vice president, said.

Edmonton’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in May to 7.9 per cent from 8.1 per cent in April, according to Statistics Canada.

“Very, very strong gains in full-time employment, and these gains are in high wage sectors of the economy such as manufacturing, professional services and financial services,” City of Edmonton economist John Rose said.

“So what you’re seeing is the Edmonton economy beginning to turn the corner and start to move forward.”

Nationally, Manpower said it expects a modest hiring climate for those looking for work in the third quarter of this year.