2017 Global Petroleum Show kicks off in Calgary with focus on new technology

Organizers expect 50,000 people to gather at Stampede Park this week for the 49th annual Global Petroleum Show.

The oil and gas exhibition starts Tuesday and runs until Thursday, bringing together energy professionals, international delegates and exhibitors from 110 countries.

During the show, Stampede Park will be filled with new technology focusing on water innovation, pipeline technology and transportation and logistics.

“I think it continues to share the message that Canada, Alberta and even Calgary are the epicentre of the energy sector here,” organizer Wes Scott said. “Internationally, they come here to look for our expertise on regulatory and certainly from a technology standpoint.”

Key events happening during the show include the Energy Leaders Forum and a pancake breakfast, both of which take place on Tuesday.

The forum runs from 7:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Calgary. This year, panelists at the forum include federal Minister of International Trade François-Philippe Champagne and a number of international delegates. Premier Rachel Notley will then provide closing keynote remarks.

The pancake breakfast, meanwhile, will be hosted by Wildrose Leader Brian Jean. It runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Coke Stage outside BMO Hall B.

The 2017 Global Petroleum Show (GPS) runs from June 13 – 15 at Stampede Park. For more information you can visit the GPS website.

With files from Tracy Nagai