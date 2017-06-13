COMMENTARY: Whatever the investigation uncovers, Trump’s not going away anytime soon

Through all of the political theatrics of Senate hearings and FBI investigations, there is one cold, hard fact that we need to realize: Donald Trump isn’t going away anytime soon.

I know that many hopeful observers would love to see positive proof that Trump and/or his team colluded with the Russians to influence last year’s election.

It’s certainly a feasible scenario.

We know that the Russians interfered in some way and we know that key members of Trump’s team met with high-ranking Russian officials, even though each of them initially denied such meetings took place.

But even if proof of such clandestine activity surfaces, the system itself would protect Trump.

The Republicans control both the House of Representatives and the Senate and there is no way that Republicans would move to impeach a Republican president.

There’s an interesting plot twist there; more and more Republican lawmakers are disenchanted with Trump, but they feel that removing him from office would be bad for the Republican brand.

In spite of that reality, it’s important for the investigations to continue.

Colluding with a foreign power to rig an election is a treasonable offence and the perpetrators need to be brought to justice.

But sadly, the very constitutional system that Trump thumbs his nose at, will likely keep him in the Oval Office for the time being, anyway.