McDonald’s rolls out Snaplications to chase young workers in U.S.

South of the border, McDonald’s says it will make 250,000 hires this summer, a large majority of which will be between the ages of 16 and 24.

Given that fact, the fast-food franchise is looking to reach out to millenials (and their kid brothers and sisters), the company has decided to use ‘Snaplications’ as a recruitment tool.

McDonald’s will run 10-second ads on Snapchat in which employees will extoll the virtues of working for the restaurant chain. Afterwards, the viewers can “swipe up” which will usher them to the McDonald’s career webpage, where they can look for local jobs.

The Snapchat app lets users send video or picture messages which disappear within seconds after the viewers see them.

The company says it first rolled out ‘Snaplications’ in Australia in April.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are – their phones,” said Jez Langhorn, Senior Director in Human Resources, McDonald’s USA.

She says the company has also partnered with Spotify and Hulu to seek out potential job seekers.