Thunderstorms and cooler temperatures across southern Alberta by Tuesday

Mother Nature turned up the heat on Monday as many areas in southern Alberta felt above seasonal temperatures along with plenty of sunshine.

It's still hot and breezy in #yyc, enjoy the sunshine because the cloud and showers are pushing in on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nlnMgaY9z6 — Gemma Lynne (@gemma_lynne) June 12, 2017

Calgary made it to a daytime high of 23C while Lethbridge saw the mercury rise to 26C and Medicine Hat was a balmy 28C.

However, those summer-like temperatures are on the slide, as highs on Tuesday will be about five to 10 degrees cooler across much of southern Alberta.

Early Tuesday morning, the winds will shift to the north in Calgary with gusts of up to 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, as a low-pressure system pushes in from the U.S. Showers will begin Tuesday afternoon, with light rain and thunderstorms by the evening. The precipitation will continue into Wednesday morning.

The system will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday, before making its way eastward Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday, southern Alberta appears set to dry out as Calgary’s temperature returns to a seasonal high of plus-20 degrees.