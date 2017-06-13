Calgary weather

Weather
June 13, 2017 2:16 am

Thunderstorms and cooler temperatures across southern Alberta by Tuesday

By Weather Specialist  Global News

A disturbance from the U.S. will push into Alberta on Tuesday, bringing clouds, cooler temperatures, rain and thunderstorms.

TruVu MAX
A A

Mother Nature turned up the heat on Monday as many areas in southern Alberta felt above seasonal temperatures along with plenty of sunshine.

Calgary made it to a  daytime high of 23C while Lethbridge saw the mercury rise to 26C and Medicine Hat was a balmy 28C.

However, those summer-like temperatures are on the slide, as highs on Tuesday will be about five to 10 degrees cooler across much of southern Alberta.

Early Tuesday morning, the winds will shift to the north in Calgary with gusts of up to 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, as a low-pressure system pushes in from the U.S. Showers will begin Tuesday afternoon, with light rain and thunderstorms by the evening. The precipitation will continue into Wednesday morning.

The system will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday, before making its way eastward Wednesday afternoon.

Light showers in Calgary by Tuesday afternoon and evening, while areas south of the city will see at least double the amount of precipitation.

TruVu MAX

 

Rainfall total amounts expected by Wednesday night.

TruVu MAX

By Thursday, southern Alberta appears set to dry out as Calgary’s temperature returns to a seasonal high of plus-20 degrees.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
calgary thunderstorms
Calgary weather
Lethbridge Weather
Medicine Hat Weather
southern alberta thunderstorms
thunderstorms calgary
thunderstorms southern alberta

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News